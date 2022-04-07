Travel Traveling in Vietnam by train On July 20, 1885, the first train departed from Saigon and arrived in My Tho in the Mekong Delta, marking the birth of Vietnam’s railway industry and making it one of only a few countries with a modern railway network at that time. 137 years later, the railway network has a total length of 2,600 km, connecting residential areas and agricultural and industrial centres from the north to the south.

Ambitious goal of 5 million foreign visitors reachable though tough The tourism sector's target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors and 60 million domestic tourists this year is ambitious, but still reachable, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Binh Thuan looks to the sky as paragliding hub Adventure water sports have always been an attraction for tourists in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan, but recently, paragliding has taken off. With sunny, windy conditions, the province is looking to expand this unique tourism product for visitors.

Must-see UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Sites in Vietnam Boasting an array of stunning landscapes and vibrant festivals, Vietnam is a jackpot for those seeking to discover a kaleidoscope of culture.