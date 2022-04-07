Ninh Thuan, Lam Dong seal tourism cooperation deal
The south-central province of Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 7 signed a tourism cooperation development programme for 2022-2025.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 7 signed a tourism cooperation development programme for 2022-2025.
Accordingly, the two provinces’ departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will team up in exchanging information; supporting tourism promotion; and organising tourism survey programmes, conferences, seminars, cultural and sports exchange events. Tourism human resources training to requirements for international economic integration is also a content of the collaboration.
At the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Hoa, Director of the Ninh Thuan Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the pact aims to foster their connectivity and collaboration to link their tourism associations and businesses, develop products, and promote local destinations.
Ensuring the highest safety standards is also necessary, he noted.
Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan People’s Committee, said he is confident that the new partnership will offer more affordable and high quality products and services for visitors, serving post-pandemic recovery of both domestic and international markets./.