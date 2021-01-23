Politics Infographic Seventh National Party Congress leads country toward reform The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee convened the seventh National Party Congress in Hanoi from June 24 to 27, 1991, which was attended by 1,176 delegates representing 2.1 million Party members nationwide.

Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.