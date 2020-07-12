Health Total COVID-19 cases remain at 369 The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 369 as of 6pm on July 10, with no new cases reported over the past 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health Vietnam free of community transmission of COVID-19 for 85 days Eighty-five days have passed since the last local infection of coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on July 10 morning.