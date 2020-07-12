No new COVID-19 case reported overnight
No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Citizens complete their quarantine duration at a facility (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – No new case of COVID-19 was reported overnight, leaving the total number at 370 as of 6am on July 12, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Among the cases, 230 were imported, and were quarantined immediately after arrival.
The number of recoveries has reached 350 (94.6 percent) and there has been no death so far.
Across the country 11,009 people are being quarantined, with the majority at concentrated facilities, 62 at hospital and 406 at their accommodations./.