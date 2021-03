A hotel in Dang Giang ward, Ngo Quyen district, Hai Phong city, where two new COVID-19 cases stayed, is put under quarantine. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 27, keeping the national count at 2,586, said the Ministry of Health.Of the total, 1,603 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 910 infections since the third wave of outbreak hit the country on January 27.Also on March 27, 43 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,308. The death toll remained at 35.Among the patients undergoing treatment, 30 have tested negative for the virus once, 38 twice and 57 thrice.At present, a total of 45,163 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 482 in hospitals, 18,702 in state-designated establishments and 25,979 others at their residences.The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.