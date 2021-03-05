Health No COVID-19 infections logged on March 4 morning Vietnam documented no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 4, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,482 patients with 1,566 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam warned to stay vigilant with influenza A (H5N8) The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam have issued a press release urging the Vietnamese Government and the public to keep vigilance on the H5N8 human infection upon the detection of seven farm workers infected with the influenza A (H5N8) in a chicken farm in Russia, the Ministry of Health said on March 3.

Health Seven new COVID-19 cases found on March 3 afternoon Vietnam reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 3, including two imported ones in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and five found in the northern province of Hai Duong.