No new COVID-19 infections reported on March 5 morning
Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 5, keeping the national tally unchanged at 2,488 with 1,572 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country has 49,565 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine nationwide, including 1,290 in hospitals, 14,199 in other quarantine sites, and 34,076 at home.
Among the patients undergoing treatment, 65 have tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 57 twice, and 137 thrice.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 1,920 patients have been declared to be clear of the coronavirus so far.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.