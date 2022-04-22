Noi Bai airport operates more runway, taxiways from April 23
After an upgrade and repair period, a runway and three taxiways will be put into operation again at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi from 7am on April 23.
Also on the day, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will operate three more new taxiways at the airport.
Such operations launched ahead of the upcoming holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) are expected to boost the airport's capacity in serving the soaring travel demand.
A Noi Bai representative said that about 400 flights and some 75,000 domestic passengers have been forecast for the occasion.
In 2021, the airport hosted about 420 flights and nearly 64,000 passengers per day on average during the peak weak of the same holidays./.