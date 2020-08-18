One former COVID-19 patient dies due to serious chronic diseases
Patient 418, who had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 four times on August 4, 10, 11 and 12, died on August 12 due to complications of chronic renal failure at the Hue Central Hospital, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on August 18.
A medical worker sprayed disinfectant at the residential area of Patient 418 in July. (Photo: VNA)
The 61-year-old man, residing in Thanh Binh ward, Hai Chau district, Da Nang city, had hypertension, chronic renal failure, diabetes type 2 and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Doctors attributed the death to septic shocks, multi-organ failure, hypertension, diabetes type 2 and chronical obstructive pulmonary disease.
The same day, the Hue Central Hospital announced the recovery of six COVID-19 cases, including one tested negative for the virus for six times and allowed to be quarantined at home.
The other five have serious underlying chronical diseases and tested negative for the virus from three to eight times. They are scheduled to be moved to Da Nang Hospital C in the central city of Da Nang for further treatment./.