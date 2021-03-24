Business VinFast puts new electric vehicle model on market Vietnamese automaker VinFast is taking pre-orders for its first electric vehicle (EV) model VF e34 priced at 690 million VND (29,820 USD), the company said on March 24.

Business Tra export companies suffer low profits in mainland China, Hong Kong Exports of tra fish (pangasius) to China and Hong Kong in the first half of February this year suffered a sharp plunge, according to a report released by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Cai Mep-Thi Vai port receives giant container vessel Deep-sea port SP-SSA International Terminal in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, said it recently received a 15,000-TEU container vessel, its biggest ever.

Business Vietnamese, Russian firms cooperate for tourism recovery A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.