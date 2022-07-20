Society Vietnamese NA presents gifts to Cuban counterpart The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has presented 750 tablets, two sets of computers and two printers to the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, aiming to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.

Society Bac Giang locals get deep insight into national sovereignty over islands through exhibition Locals in the northern province of Bac Giang have got an in-depth insight into the national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as the tradition of ethnic minority groups across Vietnam through photos and documents featuring Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes and ethnic groups of Vietnam.

Society Embassy introduces Vietnam’s culture, tourism to Israeli people The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel held a gathering on July 19 to introduce Vietnam’s culture, cuisine and tourism to local friends on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (July 12).