The event attracted the participation of not only Vietnamese students, but also other representatives of the Vietnamese community in France.

This year, the fair lasts until April 14. The proceedings will be used to buy seawater filters and seedlings for the island soldiers and residents, or presented directly to them.

The annual charity fair hosted by UEVE has become an annual event alongside various scientific, educational, sports, and cultural activities.

A portion of the proceeds collected by the association will be sent to Vietnam to support orphans and individuals with disabilities.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the association aims to broaden its scope, encouraging participation from both domestic and international communities./.

