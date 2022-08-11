Business G2B conference looks to boost economic recovery A Government to Business (G2B) conference was opened on August 11, providing a platform where the Government can explore the private sector’s opinions and proposals.

Business High-quality human resources key to sustainable tourism industry As tourism continues to revive, the hotel and tourism industry is suffering from challenges in recruiting qualified human resources post pandemic, industry players warned.

Business Nation's largest firms the driving force for economic growth The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) on August 10 launched a workshop assessing the Top 500 Vietnamese largest private enterprises (VPE500).

Business Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.