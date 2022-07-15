Business VinFast halts manufacturing of petrol cars VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co. Ltd. announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles after the last batch of Lux and Fadil models were ordered by customers.

Business RoK to jointly run e-Origin Data Exchange System with Vietnam, India The Korea Customs Service (KCS) on July 15 announced it will jointly run an Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES), which allows certificates of origin to be processed through electronic platforms, with Vietnam and India from next year.

Business CIEM provides two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growth this year Vietnam’s economic growth this year can reach up to 6.9% in the best-case scenario, the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) announced during a Hanoi workshop organised on July 15 to launch a report on Vietnam’s economy in the first half of 2022.