Over 1.76 trillion VND housing project launched in HCM City
At the ground-breaking ceremony of the project (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Construction of a housing project worth over 1.76 trillion VND (75 million USD) started in Nha Be district, Ho Chi Minh City on July 15.
Jointly developed by Phu Loc Real Estate Investment JSC, Keppel Land Vietnam and Phu Long Real Estates Corporation, and constructed by Hoa Binh Group, Celesta Rise project covers 2.78 hectares with five 20-storey buildings, supplying 889 apartments to the market.
Construction is expected to take 23 months.
It is the fifth cooperation project between Hoa Binh Group and Keppel Land.
Le Viet Hieu, General Director of Hoa Binh Group, pledged the firm will work hard to complete the project on schedule while ensuring quality./.