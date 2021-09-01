Health Hanoi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning Hanoi detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 1, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Hanoi opens 500-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients The 500-bed field hospital, which is under the management of Hanoi Medical University, is officially operational from September 1. This is the last-line facility to provide treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hanoi and northern localities.

Health PM inspects COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 31 inspected a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi which will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities.