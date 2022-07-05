Business Site clearance for first phase of Long Thanh airport to be completed this month Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.

Business Construction sector should enhance consulting quality: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Federation of Civil Engineering Association (VFCEA) to improve the quality of consulting, assessment and social criticism in the construction sector.

Business Quang Ninh utilises COVID-19-free zones to revive agriculture exports to China The northeastern province of Quang Ninh earned nearly 1.18 billion USD from exports in the first half of 2022, an increase of 0.76% against the same period last year, data showed.