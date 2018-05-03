The Hanoi Stock Exchanges (Source: Vietnam Finance)

- The Hanoi Stock Exchanges (HNX) said over 292.2 million stocks will be offered for sale on the bourse in May.Sai Gon Postel Corp, Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), and Vietnam Aviation Corporation registered to put their shares on HNX in the month.According to HNX, investors continue to pay attention to share auctions, especially the initial public offerings (IPOs).In April, HNX organised four share auction sessions, including two IPOs and two capital withdrawals.The active participation of investors helped the sessions’ average bidding prices in the month stand at high rates. Especially the successful bidding prices of the two IPO auctions of Van Tuong Construction Investment One Member Co. Ltd. and the capital withdrawal auction at OCB were higher than the initial prices by between 63 and 98 percent.The total volume of shares offered in the four April auctions reached over 19.9 million, down 77 percent compared to the volume offered in the previous month. However, the volume of shares ordered was 5.2 times higher than that offered.Notably, the volume of shared ordered at the auction of capital withdrawal at OCB was 11 times higher than that for sale.HNX said, 98.9 percent of the offered volume in the four auctions, or over 19.7 million shares were sold for 914 billion VND (over 40 million USD, gaining 144 billion VND (6.31 million USD) compared to the offered value.-VNA