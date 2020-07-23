Over 396 million USD raised from G-bonds
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury raised over 9.2 trillion VND (over 396.1 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 23.
A total of 11.5 trillion VND worth of bonds was up for auction, including 5-year bonds valued at 1 trillion VND, 10-year bonds at 6 trillion VND, 15-year bonds at 3 trillion VND, 20-year bonds at 1 trillion VND, and 30-year bonds at 500 billion VND.
The five-year bonds were sold for a total of 1.4 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 1.75 percent, 0.17 percent lower than that of the previous auction on July 15.
Close to 4.3 trillion VND was mobilised from the 10-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.8 percent, up 0.02 percent from the previous auction.
Sales of the 15-year bonds totalled over 2.15 trillion VND, with an interest rate of 3.01 percent per annum, up 0.02 percent from the July 15 auction. A later auxiliary auction mobilised 32 more billion VND.
The 20-year bonds raised 1 trillion VND at an interest rate of 3.34 percent per annum, equivalent to that of the previous auction.
The 30-year bonds were sold for 350 billion VND with an interest rate of 3.5 percent per annum, equivalent to that of the previous auction.
The State Treasury has raised close to 145.6 trillion VND (6.27 billion USD) from G-bonds so far this year./.
