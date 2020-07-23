Business Business networking event helps link manufacturers with local suppliers The Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) teamed up to organise the Manufacturing Match Making Event 2020 in Hanoi on July 23.

Business High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought a young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh province.

Business Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Business Deputy PM calls for selective FDI attraction Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said that as Vietnam’s stature has increasingly improved it is now time for the country to be more selective in its FDI attraction efforts.