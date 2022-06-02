Nguyen Hai Ho, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Commitee, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The overseas Vietnamese business community is an important resource to help develop the distribution network, thereby increasing the export turnover of Vietnamese goods to the world, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1 by the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to promote exports.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, highlighted the significant role of Vietnamese people living overseas in popularising and distributing Vietnamese goods to foreign countries.



Nguyen Dinh Phu, chairman of the Association of Vietnam Entrepreneurs in the US, said Vietnamese American households spend 57 billion USD a year on buying consumer goods.

The Vietnamese business community in the US acts as a bridge for domestic enterprises to participate in trade promotion activities in the country, he said, adding that they can provide information on US legal regulations for new businesses who want to access the US market to minimise trade risks.



Phan Thi Thang, vice chairwoman of the HCM City’s People Committee, said it is necessary for the domestic business community and overseas Vietnamese enterprises to focus on solutions to diversify forms and scales of trade promotion, connections among the businesses as well as between businesses and consumers abroad.

Strategic linkages among distribution enterprises should be formed, she said, adding the committee should collaborate with overseas Vietnamese associations to strengthen trade promotion activities, helping popularise Vietnamese goods to international friends./.