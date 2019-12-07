Parliamentary cooperation a new pulse for Vietnam – Russia ties: ambassador
Russia is one of the most reliable partners of Vietnam and the coming visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is another illustration of the special and multi-faceted relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said on the threshold of the visit, scheduled for December 8-11.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said the many visits by high-level leaders of the two countries over the past year show that the bilateral comprehensive, strategic and cooperative partnership is now at its best development stage.
He added that the coming visit is of great importance as it continues to affirm Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of always attaching importance to and wishing to further consolidating and pushing its relations with Russia.
During her stay in Russia, Ngan will preside over the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between Russia’ State Duma and Vietnam’s National Assembly, a new cooperation mechanism established between Vietnam’s NA and a foreign parliament, Manh stressed, highlighting that Ngan will for the first time deliver a speech at a plenary meeting of the Russian Federal Council.
The pivotal year 2019 is drawing to an end with many prominent achievements in the bilateral relations, the diplomat said, elaborating that two-way trade is forecast to increase by 30 percent and the number of Russian visitors to Vietnam to reach 650,000. It is noteworthy that the two countries have pledged to continue oil and gas exploration and exploitation in the East Sea of Vietnam’s sovereignty.
With the more than 120 events over the past year, 2019 is a new page in the history of the bilateral relations, Manh stressed and expressed his belief that the coming visit will be a fine success that creates a new pulse for the development of the bilateral relations, especially through the parliamentary channel, thus helping to further consolidate and deepen the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to prosperity of each country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world over./.
