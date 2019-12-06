Russian search and rescue support vessel visits Vietnam
(Photo: www.qdnd.vn)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Maritime search and rescue support vessel of the Russian Navy Igor Belousov is docking at the Cam Ranh international port in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from December 2-9.
The visit is part of activities in the Vietnam-Russia defence cooperation plan in 2019.
While in Vietnam, the Russian vessel will take part in a joint drill on search and rescue activities for submarines in distress, with the participation of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Russian Navy.
The visit aims to carry out agreements between leaders of the two defence ministries on the occasion of the 2019-2020 Vietnam-Russia Friendship Year, strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries in general and the bilateral defence cooperation in particular, including naval cooperation.
During their stay, the crewmembers called at historical and cultural sites in Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city./.
