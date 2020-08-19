World Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

World Twin earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Sumatra island Two separate quakes rocked several areas near Indonesia's Sumatra island on early August 19, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

World Indonesia records BoP surplus of 9.2 billion USD in Q2 Bank Indonesia (BI) reported on August 18 that the balance of payments (BoP) of the country had a surplus of 9.2 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020.

World Myanmar’s UPDJC reaches nine-point agreement A total of nine points were agreed at the 19th meeting of Myanmar's Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) held in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, a senior official told the press conference.