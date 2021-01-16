Politics Foreign correspondents contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on January 15 called on correspondents from foreign press agencies and cultural and press attachés as well as representatives from foreign agencies in Vietnam to help in promoting the country’s image among international friends.

Politics Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association promotes bilateral ties The Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association will work harder to promote cooperation between the two countries in various areas, from culture, arts, education and sports to investment, production and business, an online meeting in Jakarta on January 15 heard.

Politics PM orders democratic, fair, safe organisation of general elections Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ensuring democracy, fairness, safety and thrift in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Health COVID-19 vaccine trials in Vietnam strictly follow WHO’s guidance The trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam strictly follow the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international organisations in terms of safety and immunity, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.