Politics Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).

Politics Vietnam gains international trust thanks to responsible contributions: Researcher Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, a researcher has said, mentioning the country’s engagement in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 16th session on October 10 The 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on October 10 and conclude on October 12, said the NA Office.

Politics 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum concludes The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on October 9 after seven days of sitting, with all items on its agenda completed.