Party Central Committee releases announcement of sixth session
The 13th Party Central Committee held the sixth session in Hanoi from October 3 to 9 to discuss the Politburo’s proposals, plans, and reports related to some major issues, according to its announcement.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the sixth session of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)
The issues high on the agenda consisted of the socio-economic and state budget situation in 2022, the draft socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates for 2023, and the finance - state budget plan for 2023 - 2025; orientations for the national overall planning for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050; the continued promotion of national industrialisation and modernisation by 2030, with a vision to 2045; the continued building and perfection of the law-governed socialist state of Vietnam in the new period; and review of the 15-year implementation of the resolution on continued reform of the Party’s leadership over the political system’s operations, issued at the 10th Party Central Committee’s fifth session.
Officials also looked into some other important affairs and the personnel work.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired and delivered the opening and closing speeches of the session.
The Party Central Committee appealed the entire Party, people, and army to enhance solidarity and unity to bring into play the significant and important results obtained in the first nine months of 2022, exert efforts to surmount difficulties and challenges to successfully fulfill the targets for 2022 and the following years; fruitfully carry out the resolutions and conclusions of the sixth session; and fulfill the socio-economic development plan for 2023, thereby helping implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the announcement noted./.