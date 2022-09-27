At a pagoda in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian people from localities returned to the capital following a peaceful Pchum Ben holiday from September 24-26.



In a special message to the nation on the last day of the holiday, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen shared the joy with the people as safety was ensured in all aspects during the traditional holiday this year, particularly in COVID-19 control.



During Pchum Ben, one of the most important traditional holidays in Cambodia, people often come back to their hometowns to visit relatives, give offerings to the pagoda and commemorate ancestors.



The Phnom Penh authorities also arranged free buses to transport people to their hometowns for the holiday and back from September 23-27.



Other northeastern provinces of Mondulkiri, Rattanakiri, Kracheh and Stung Treng also recorded a surge in tourist arrivals during the event.



From September 24-25, Banteay Meanchey province alone welcomed over 20,000 visitors.



With a high vaccination rate, Cambodia has put COVID-19 under control and early resumed socio-economic activities. As of September 25, nearly 15.2 million out of 17 million Cambodians had received two vaccine shots against COVID-19. Over 10.1 million people have received the first booster shots, 4.2 million have got the second booster shots and more than 842,000 - the third booster shots./.