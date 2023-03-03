Petrol, housing prices push CPI up 0.45% in February
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 0.45% month-on-month, fuelled by higher prices of oil, petrol, gas, and rental housing, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
