Business Infographic First batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.

Business Infographic Vietnam's trade with biggest partners in 2022 Data from the General Department of Customs shows in 2022, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner with a total two-way trade turnover of 175.57 billion USD, followed by the US (123.86 billion USD), the Republic of Korea (86.38 billion USD) and Japan (47.61 billion USD).

Business Infographic (interactive) Leather and footwear exports targeted at 38-39 billion USD by 2030 Under a strategy to develop garments, textiles and footwear by 2030 with a vision to 2035, Vietnam aims to gain 38-39 billion USD in export turnover from leather and footwear products by 2030.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports top 3.7 billion USD in January Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products reeled in over 3.7 billion USD in January, down 23% against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development.