- The Philippines police have seized 1.8 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine , President Ferdinand Marcos said on April 16, describing the bust as a record drug seizure in the Southeast Asian country.



Police found the illegal drugs, estimated to be worth more than 230 million USD, during a search of a van in Batangas province, south of Manila. The driver was arrested. Police were tracing the source of the drugs.



Marcos said authorities carried out the operation carefully as no one died, no gunfight, and no one got injured.



This is the right approach in the drug war in the Philippines, he said.



In recent years, the Philippines has taken many measures to step up the fight against drugs./.