World Malaysia sets up clean energy exchange The Malaysian government has agreed to establish the Energy Exchange Malaysia (Enegem) to facilitate cross-border sales of green electricity to neighbouring countries.

World Thailand promotes “soft power” through Songkran festival The Thai government is actively promoting its "soft power" by organising the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 with a series of events taking place over five consecutive days from April 11 to 15.

World Thailand looks towards cashless society According to the Bank of Thailand’s Payment Insight report, daily money transfers via the platform in 2023 amounted to 54.5 million on average with a total value of 130 billion THB (3.55 billion USD).

World Malaysia pursues holistic strategy to lure Chinese tourists Malaysia is adopting a holistic approach to boost Chinese tourist arrivals, moving beyond traditional promotional methods to create an ecosystem that enhances visitors' experience.