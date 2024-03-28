Phu Tho exhibition marks 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory
An exhibition introducing large-sized placards opened in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho on March 27, as part of a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7).
On display at the 45-day exhibition are 70 works by professional and amateur painters, selected from a poster contest which had been held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Grassroots Culture.
Within the framework of the exhibition, the organising board also held a mobile dissemination contest, gathering teams from Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa, Kom Tum, An Giang and Lai Chau provinces, and Da Nang city. Seventeen singing and dancing performances praising the beauty of the country, the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu and the life of people were staged to serve audience inside and outside the province.
These events aim to popularise the significance of the Dien Bien Phu Victory against French colonialists.
On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina./.