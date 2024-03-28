Culture - Sports Gastronomic festival "Balade en France 2024" to be held in April The fourth edition of the French culinary festival - Balade en France 2024 - will take place in Hanoi from April 5-7, the French Embassy in Vietnam announced at a press conference on March 27.

Culture - Sports Vietnam strives to win more tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics The sport sector is rolling out measures to provide optimal conditions for athletes in training activities and enhance their performance achievements, thus fulfilling the target of winning 12-15 tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet.

Culture - Sports Vietnam lose 0-3 to Indonesia in World Cup Qualifiers, coach Troussier sacked The Vietnamese national football team's hope for a berth in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are dimming after it lost 0-3 to Indonesia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on March 26 evening.