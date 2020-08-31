Sci-Tech Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

Sci-Tech Advanced technology to be applied on building art, literature database Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to research and build a database and announce Vietnamese art and literature works on the platform of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Sci-Tech PM orders improvement of legal environment for e-government building Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and localities to soon address shortcomings in legal environment for building the e-government, while chairing an online meeting on August 26.