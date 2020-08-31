Phu Tho launches intelligent operations centre
Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) put into operation an Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) at a ceremony on August 30.
Technicians work at the centre (Photo: Phu Tho newspaper)
Phu Tho (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) put into operation an Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) at a ceremony on August 30.
After five months of construction, the centre has been completed with nine main functions to monitor socio-economic criteria, public administration, electronic document processing, statistics, health and education systems, social network information, environment, and transport.
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau praised the collaboration between the local People’s Committee and VNPT in building the facility.
He requested immediate and effective exploitation of the centre from local agencies, sectors, districts, and city, adding that the provincial police and the force in Viet Tri city should take advantage of the centre in regulating local traffic and collecting fines on traffic violations caught on fixed cameras.
After the ceremony, the provincial People’s Committee and VNPT had a meeting to discuss their joint work, during which they signed a strategic cooperation pact on IT and telecommunications for 2020 – 2025.
VNPT has so far signed collaboration agreements with 55 provinces and cities. The group is working with 20 localities to implement smart applications./.