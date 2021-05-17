Business Binh Dinh gives in-principle approval to urban, eco-tourism project The People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has given in-principle approval to a project on developing the Diem Van urban and eco-tourism area in Tuy Phuoc district.

Business Binh Dinh mulls steel mill, port complex project The Chairman of the People’s Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh has approved the conduct of a feasibility study for a project building a steel mill and a port complex in My An commune in Phu My district.

Business Vietnamese electronics industry still low in technology and value Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises for the electronics industry participate in the value chain, however, most of them only provide simple products with low technology and value.