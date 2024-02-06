Moc Chau is home to more than 3,000 hectares of plum trees and is now covered in plum blossoms. Visitors can see the flowers everywhere, from villages to hillsides and alongside highways.

The Mu Náu in Moc Chau town, and Nà Ka in Nong Truong town are hotspots for plum blossoms that draw in a great many tourists. Local growers put in a lot of effort to make sure they bear fruit by May.

Plum blossoms bloom on Moc Chau Plateau between late January and mid-February. The season draws visitors from around the country, contributing to local tourism development./.

VNA