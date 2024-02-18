Moc Chau Plateau is renowned for its vast expanse of green tea hills. Tea cultivation is not only a major agricultural endeavour, but has also become an attractive tourism product for visitors. Visitors to the tea hills in the morning can immerse themselves in the fragrant aroma of tea carried by the breeze and mixing with the scent of the surrounding grasslands.

A new day begins on the plateau for tea pickers. The freshest buds are carefully handpicked by experienced and dedicated workers.

Fresh tea leaves, after being harvested, pass through various stages, such as withering, drying, cold fermentation, roasting, and packaging. Tea cultivation provides incomes and stable employment for thousands of ethnic people in the region.

According to local tea artisans, to brew a delicious pot of tea, one must pay attention to some steps.

Apart from its beautiful landscapes, Moc Chau Plateau also attracts tourists with the distinctive culture of local people. Traditional stilt houses, local cuisine, folk dances, and festivals are all unforgettable experiences for visitors./.

VNA