Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) at the meeting (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries and sectors to devise active and practical plans to promote domestic production, create more jobs, and ensure harmonious trade relations with key partners of the country in the principle of equality and mutual benefits.Speaking at a meeting between permanent members of the government and representatives of relevant ministries and sectors in Hanoi on July 13 to discuss measures to further expand trade cooperation between Vietnam with its big partners, the PM stressed that these tasks are necessity to ensure macro-economic stability and maintain the country’s growth and sustainable development.He requested ministries, sectors and localities to pay attention to removing barriers, thus making it easier foreign enterprises and investors, especially those having environmentally-friendly high technologies and huge financial potential, regional and global supply chains, to effectively carry out projects in Vietnam.During the meeting, the participants reviewed reports presented by ministries and sectors to give an overview assessment of trade relations between Vietnam and its big partners, including the US, China, the Republic of Korea, ASEAN and Japan, and analyse weaknesses that need to be overcome.Specific solutions and action programmes were proposed to build sustainable and balanced trade relations with partners, to combat trade frauds, and fraudulence of goods origin.In the long-term, PM Phuc asked relevant ministries and sectors to perfect policies and institutional frameworks related to issues such as trade, monetary matters, finance-banking, IT and cyber security, in order to match with advanced international standards and international commitments that Vietnam has made.The government leader also requested ministries and agencies to map out plans to cope with unexpected circumstances.-VNA