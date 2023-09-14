– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 14 chaired a meeting between Cabinet members and State-owned enterprises (SOE) across the country on the promotion of business, production and development investment.Opening the meeting, PM Chinh said that renovating and enhancing the efficiency of SOEs has been defined as one of the key tasks of the administration at all levels and all sectors.SOEs should perform the key position and act as an important force of the State-owned economic sector, making important contributions to maintaining macro-economic stability and promoting socio-economic development, he underlined.The Government leader hailed efforts by the business community in general and SOEs in particular in overcoming difficulties and challenges to make contributions to the national construction and defence.