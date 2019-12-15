PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoa
Le Duc Vinh was dismissed from his post as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and his status as Vice Chairman of the committee in the 2011-2016 tenure (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.
Accordingly, Le Duc Vinh was dismissed from his post as Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and his status as Vice Chairman of the committee in the 2011-2016 tenure.
The PM also fired Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure Dao Cong Thien and stripped Nguyen Chien Thang from his status as Chairman of the committee between 2011 and 2016.
Tran Son Hai, former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in 2011-2016 and 2016-2021, was given a warning.
Earlier, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat had also removed Vinh, Thien and Thang from all their posts in the Party. The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued a warning as the disciplinary measure for Hai.
According to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Standing Board of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures and the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures violated the principle of centralised democracy and working regulations. They also showed a lack of responsibility along with poor leadership and supervision and monitoring, causing many violations of law and shortcomings in land management and use and the implementation of construction projects during a long period of time.
That led to “very serious consequences” and “very big losses” to land resources, asset and budget of the State, thus directly affecting defence – security, causing negative socio-economic impact, stirring public concern, and a bad effect on the Party organisation’s prestige.
Given this, the Secretariat decided to give warning to the Standing Board of the Khanh Hoa provincial Party Committee and the Party unit of the provincial People’s Committee./.