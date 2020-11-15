World Signing of RCEP agreement a historic achievement of region: AKP The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement is a historic achievement of the region, according to Cambodia’s national press agency Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP).

ASEAN Vietnam exerts great efforts to complete ASEAN Chairmanship: Deputy FM Vietnam has made great efforts and innovations to fulfill its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed on November 15.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Press conference on 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair hosted a press conference in Hanoi on November 15 on the freshly-ended 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits.