PM inspects maintenance of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 inspected the regular maintenance of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and had a working session with its Management Board on its performance in the first half of 2023.
According to the board, in the first six months of this year, it completed all tasks in preserving the body of the late leader as well as maintaining and repairing the technical system of the mausoleum.
In the first half of 2023, the mausoleum welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors who came to pay tribute to founder of the modern Vietnam, a 2.8-fold increase year on year, including more than 131,000 foreigners.
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace served nearly 2.2 million visitors, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum received nearly 418,000 visitors, including 20,000 foreigners.
Addressing the working session, PM Chinh underlined that the preservation and utmost safety of the leader’s embalmed body is an extremely important political task having significant meaning in the national construction and defence.
He underlined that the mausoleum is an important political and cultural work which plays an extraordinary role in educating the public on the morality and lifestyle, a place to show the sentiments and trust of the people and soldiers towards the leader, and a venue for foreign friends to explore the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh.
He praised the efforts by the mausoleum's Management Board in keeping the leader's body in the best state, maintaining a beautiful surrounding landscapes and serving visitors.
In order to develop the site to match its significant meaning and role, the PM asked the board to coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors and agencies to complete the building of legal documents regarding the organisation, functions and tasks of the mausoleum’s management body, while applying advanced technologies in managing the site and visitors’ activities to the site.
He asked the board to continue to promote its glorious tradition and responsibility to the Party, State and the people, continuing to enhance its capacity to complete its tasks in any circumstances./.