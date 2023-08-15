Society Fisherman in distress in Truong Sa brought to mainland Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence has coordinated with Army Corps 18 to successfully transport a fisherman having severe health problems while operating in the waters of Truong Sa (Spratly) in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for emergency aid, the hospital reported on August 15.

Society New bus route to Hanoi's airport The Ministry of Transport has just agreed with the Hanoi People's Committee to open a new electric bus route, the E10, departing from Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam district to the Noi Bai International Airport.

Society Lawmakers discuss property auction The status quo and measures to improve the efficiency of property auctions and judicial assessment were put onthe table during the ongoing 25th plenary session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 15.