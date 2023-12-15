Politics Party General Secretary’s book offers strategic vision on army, national defence The book "Several issues about military policy, national defence strategy in the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period” authored by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, published in July, marks a breakthrough in military and national defence policies.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Conference on tapping overseas Vietnamese resources to take place late December A conference to seek ways to tap resources of overseas Vietnamese (OV) and connect localities and businesses is scheduled to take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong from December 26 to 28, heard the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Deputy President of South Africa Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 14.