Politics Vietnam to join important initiatives at COP28: official Vietnam is set to participate in important initiatives at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese diplomat congratulates Lao provinces on National Day A delegation from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse city, led by Consul General Nguyen Van Trung, visited four southern provinces of Laos from November 21-29 to extend greetings to local authorities and people on the country's 48th National Day (December 2, 1975-2023).

Politics Deputy PM suggests ANZ Group invest in green transition in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) invest in high-tech, green transition, clean energy and renewable energy in Vietnam at a reception for its Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott in Hanoi on November 29.