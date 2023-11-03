Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Workshop talks Vietnam-Argentina comprehensive partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the National University of Tres de Febrero (UNTREF) in Buenos Aires have co-organised a workshop on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam strengthens multifaceted cooperation with Hungarian localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao paid a working visit to Debrecen – the capital city of Hajdú-Bihar - in late October to boost cooperation between the two countries’ localities, particularly in labour, education and training.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Croatia Vietnam always attaches importance to maintaining and strengthening its traditional friendship with countries in Eastern Europe, including Croatia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told Croatian Ambassador to Malaysia and Vietnam Ivan Velimir Starcevic during a reception on November 2.