Business Vietnam’s manufacturing industry continues improving in January Vietnam's manufacturing industry recorded a steady increase in output and orders in January while the number of jobs also rose for the second consecutive month, according to a newly released report of London-based information provider IHS Markit.

Business Vietnam on way to become world’s production hub: Sputnik Vietnam is expected to become a new production hub of the world, as “Made in Vietnam” products are winning larger shares in the international market, according to Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Business Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange striving to meet international standards The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), as the nucleus of the Vietnamese stock market, should strive to meet international standards, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at a gong-beating ceremony to start the first trading session of the exchange following the Lunar New Year holiday on February 8.

Business Over 96 percent of workers return to work after Tet in Dong Nai As of February 8, the southern province of Dong Nai has seen most of the businesses resuming their operation and over 96 percent of workers getting back to work after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest festival in Vietnam, reported the provincial Labour Confederation.