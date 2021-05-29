Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and agencies to tackle difficulties for the northern province of Bac Giang to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of not saying "lack of money, lack of human resources and lack of policies and mechanisms".



During a meeting with local authorities on May 29, PM Chinh called for putting protection of people’s health and lives at the foremost.



Assigning Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh to directly take charge of fighting the pandemic and restoring production and business in the province, the PM requested continuing to enhance the management of all workforce there.



The Health Ministry was asked to send more medical students to Bac Giang to assist the local fight against COVID-19 if necessary while the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs must immediately offer support to workers and residents hit by the pandemic.



The Ministry of Information and Communications was required to adopt modern technology to manage labourers, especially workers.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van Thai said as of May 29 morning, three clusters were found with 2,025 infection cases, including one death.



The province already evacuated 3,000 out of 7,100 people out of concentrated quarantine facilities to prevent local infections.



In the immediate future, the provincial authorities will also create conditions for 34 firms at the least risk, several others at low and medium risks in the global manufacturing chain to resume operations.



Following the working session, the PM visited officers and soldiers of Regiment 831 under the provincial Military Command.



The Regiment now has 130 medical staff from the Military Medical University 103 and officers from the Vietnam – Russia Tropical Centre who are assisting the province in collecting samples for COVID-19 testing.



The leader wished that they would join hands with the nation to help Bac Giang soon drive back the pandemic and stabilise production./.