Business Vietnam's coffee exports to slow down in Q3 Vietnam’s coffee exports in the third quarter of this year will slow down because supply is no longer abundant, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Financial sector strongly focusing on digital transformation The financial sector has been ardently advocating for digital transformation, as this endeavour will be a pivotal element in the national digital shift and will also bolster digital transformation across other sectors, according to officials.

Business Vietnam attends 59th meeting of Governing Board of ASOSAI in RoK A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh, attended the 59th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 19-22.

Business Thai experts assist Ben Tre in community-based tourism development A delegation of experts from Thailand visited the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on September 20 - 21 to prepare for the implementation of a project on sustainably developing coastal communities based on ecotourism and applying the philosophy of sufficiency economy.