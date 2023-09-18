Society RoK’s Busan city promotes tourism in Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan port city introduced its tourism policies and plans for Vietnamese firms at a recent event held by the Busan Tourism Organisation (BTO) in Hanoi.

Society Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 seeks ways to create drivers for growth The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 will be held in a hybrid format on September 19 with the participation of 400 delegates as well as domestic and foreign scientists, heard a press conference on September 17.

Society PM meets Vietnamese community in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on September 17 evening (local time), right after arriving in San Francisco for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US.

Society Digital technology key to solving challenges: young parliamentarians Delegates to the just-ended ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly, showed their concern over digital transformation – a main content demonstrated in the conference’s theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.