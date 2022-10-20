Pomelo - Seventh fresh fruit of Vietnam to be licensed to enter US market
After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.
VNA
VNA
Pomelo - Seventh fresh fruit of Vietnam to be licensed to enter US market Pomelo to be licensed to enter US market Pomelo Vietnam fruits licensed to enter US market Vietnam News VietnamPlus
You should also see
InfographicVietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council
Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
See more
InfographicVietnam attracts over 18.7 billion USD of FDI in nine months
Vietnam attracted more than 18.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's rice exports estimated at 2.64 billion USD
Vietnam shipped some 2.64 billion USD worth of rice abroad in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(interactive) Seafood exports expand 38% in nine months
Seafood exports rose 38% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 to 8.53 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam enjoys 6.52 billion USD in trade surplus in nine months
Vietnam reported 6.52 billion USD in trade surplus during January – September, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
InfographicIndex of Industrial Production climbs 9.63%
Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam. Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production rose 9.63 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.