The financial management must be tightened, transparent and scientific in line with legal regulations, he stressed.



The leader also asked ministries, agencies and localities to facilitate humanitarian activities launched by the association.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urges the VRC to consolidate its operational apparatus from the central to grassroots levels. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the organisation of the Asia-Pacific Red Cross and Red Crescent conference 2023, Phuc requested the VRC to make thorough preparations to promote its international position and mobilise international resources for domestic humanitarian activities and projects on environment, climate change, and livelihood for the poor and other disadvantaged groups.The leader noted his support for the organisation of an annual meeting of honorary presidents of red cross societies in cities and provinces in November.VRC Chairwoman Bui Thi Hoa reported that after the 11th National Congress of the VRC for the 2022-2027 tenure last August, the association has mobilised social resources in support of its Lao counterpart with funding of 180 billion VND (7.3 million USD), and residents affected by floods in Vietnam’s central provinces with over 45 billion VND.The association aims to help 1 million poor people and those in difficult circumstances with total funding of 600 billion VND on the occasion of the 2023 Tet holiday, she noted./.