Society President’s decision on amnesty in 2022 announced The President’s decision on amnesty in 2022 was announced at a press conference jointly held by the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Court and the Foreign Ministry on August 31.

Society Bac Giang youth urged to play pioneering role in digital transformation The pioneering role of young people in startup and digital transformation was spotlighted at a forum held by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) committee on August 30. ​

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau receives eight foreigners in distress at sea The Border Guard High Command of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on August 30 that it had received eight Myanmar nationals who had been saved by a Panama-flagged ship at sea.