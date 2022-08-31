President meets cadres who once served late President Ho Chi Minh
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with the cadres who once directly served and protected late President Chi Minh in Hanoi on August 31.
The meeting was held on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2) and the 53-year implementation of the beloved President’s testament (1969 – 2022).
He described the cadres as examples of loyalty and dedication to the Party’s revolutionary cause, and emphasised that the Party and the State always treasure and keep in mind their valuable contributions.
After President Ho Chi Minh passed away, the cadres have continued to improve themselves and follow his morality and lifestyle, and seriously implemented his testament, Phuc said.
Phuc expressed his hope that the cadres will inspire young generations with enthusiasm to contribute to national construction and defence.