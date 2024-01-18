Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh , his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation are welcomed at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport on January 18. (Photo: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Budapest on January 18 afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to Hungary from January 18-20 at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



PM Chinh and his entourage were welcomed at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Sztaray Peter Andras, Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor, among other senior officials, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao, the Vietnamese Embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Hungary.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to have talks and meetings with senior Hungarian leaders, visit some socio-economic establishments in Hungary, attend a Vietnam-Hungary business forum, and meet with leaders of friendship organisations, staff of the Vietnam Embassy in Hungary and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European nation.



The PM's visit to Hungary will contribute to further increasing political trust, intensifying the traditional friendship and mutual support between Vietnam and Hungary. It will promote and bring the two countries’ traditional cooperation areas to a new stage, meeting each country's development requirements, boost cooperation in potential and strong areas, and further tighten the friendship between people of the two countries./.