Prime Minister meets New Zealand’s Governor-General
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro in Wellington on March 11 (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to New Zealand.
At the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro. (Photo: VNA)
The Governor-General said the PM’s visit is of significance as the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, and expressed her belief that it will be a success, contributing to enhancing the Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership.
Kiro also commended Vietnam’s important role and position in the region, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirming that New Zealand always considers Vietnam a crucial partner in the region.
The PM conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam to the Governor-General.
Informing Kiro of the outcomes of the talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon earlier the same day, Chinh said the bilateral relationship has been developing intensively, extensively, and substantively over the past nearly five decades, especially after the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2020.
Ample room remains for the two sides to foster their strategic partnership, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability and development in the region, he continued.
Host and guest agreed to strengthen and deepen the relations across spheres, step up people-to-people exchange, carry forward the role of the two countries’ friendship associations, and weigh the resumption of direct flights.
Chinh laid an emphasis on the six main cooperation areas, namely high-ranking delegation exchange and the implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms; trade-investment; education-training; green economy, sustainable development and environmental protection; cultural exchange; and labour.
The PM suggested New Zealand further facilitate the Vietnamese community to live and study there, and serve as a bridge between the two countries.
Kiro affirmed her support for the Vietnamese community, and lauded their contributions to New Zealand’s development.
The two sides also concurred to maintain their close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums./.