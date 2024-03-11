Politics Vietnamese PM meets with Speaker of New Zealand Parliament Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the South Pacific nation.

Politics Vietnam-Australia ties become more effective, substantial: Scholars The outcomes of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia, especially the upgrade of the Vietnam-Australia to a comprehensive strategic partnership, have opened up a new chapter in the bilateral relationship that is growing deeper, more effective and substantial, commented scholars.

Politics Youth unions of Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) led by alternate member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and HCYU First Secretary Bui Quang Huy paid a working visit to Belarus from March 8-10.

Politics Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack to be brought home soon: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is working hard to complete necessary procedures to repatriate Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship that was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.