Politics Youth unions of Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) led by alternate member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and HCYU First Secretary Bui Quang Huy paid a working visit to Belarus from March 8-10.

Politics Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack to be brought home soon: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is working hard to complete necessary procedures to repatriate Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship that was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand reinforce all-round ties, eye new level of relations Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon co-chaired a press conference following their talks in Wellington on March 11 morning, saying they agreed to promote all-round cooperation to raise the two countries’ relations to a new height.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.