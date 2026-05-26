Business

Programme aims to support 25,000 businesses, cooperatives in sustainable transition

Alongside the target of supporting 25,000 businesses and cooperatives, the programme plans to develop at least 20 model sustainable business initiatives to encourage wider adoption across the business community.

TNG Thai Nguyen Garment Company generates annual revenues worth trillions of VND and creates jobs for more than 20,000 workers. (Photo: VNA)
TNG Thai Nguyen Garment Company generates annual revenues worth trillions of VND and creates jobs for more than 20,000 workers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to support around 25,000 enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives in transitioning towards sustainable development during the 2026–2030 period under a newly approved Government programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has signed Decision No. 926/QD-TTg dated May 25, 2026 approving the 2026–2030 Sustainable Business Support Programme.

The programme seeks to promote sustainable growth in the private sector by balancing economic efficiency with social responsibility and environmental protection, contributing to the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and Vietnam’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

It also aims to build an ecosystem supporting sustainable business practices among enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives, while generating jobs, improving living conditions for low-income and vulnerable groups, and strengthening climate resilience and environmental protection efforts.

Another key focus is raising awareness of sustainable business practices among enterprises and cooperatives, as well as officials involved in management, consultancy and support activities in the field.

Alongside the target of supporting 25,000 businesses and cooperatives, the programme plans to develop at least 20 model sustainable business initiatives to encourage wider adoption across the business community.

The initiative is also expected to mobilise legal resources, particularly from the private and business sectors, to implement sustainable business projects and initiatives.

Eligible beneficiaries include enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives holding certifications or awards related to green transition, circular economy, ESG standards and corporate social responsibility, or those implementing green and circular projects in line with regulations.

Social enterprises and entities meeting sustainable business criteria published on the National SME Support Portal will also qualify for support.

The programme focuses on three key areas: developing an ecosystem for sustainable business support; helping enterprises and cooperatives transition to sustainable business models; and promoting green finance and investment initiatives that deliver social and environmental benefits./.

VNA
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